We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You, too, can live like Chip and Joanna Gaines — even if you haven’t been able to get your house featured on Fixer Upper. See, the power couple has not one, but three (!!!) rentals on Airbnb. Of the three options, their historic, five-bedroom Hillcrest Estate is our favorite because, well, it’s just downright gorgeous. It’s also $1,020 a night. That’s certainly out of our price range. But guess what? You can look at the listing for free!

WACO, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO