Something doesn’t quite add up in the debt markets. Traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates seven times within the next 12 months, starting this week. This makes sense given the rate of inflation, which, according to the latest consumer price index reading of 7.9%, is the highest since 1982. But here’s the part that doesn’t make sense: many investors seem confident the U.S. can avoid a recession despite the expected amount of monetary tightening and the drag on the economy from surging food and energy prices.

BUSINESS ・ 24 DAYS AGO