Little Falls Woman Rescued From the Mississippi River

DETROIT – Police say that a woman died early Friday morning while rescuing another woman who fell into the Detroit River. According to Detroit police, at about 3:45 a.m. on March 18, a woman fell into the Detroit River near Alfred Brush Ford Park, off of Lenox Street near Scripps Street. The woman went to stand up, and then slipped and fell into the river, officials said.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 DAYS AGO