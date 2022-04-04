ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Little Falls Woman Rescued From the Mississippi River

By Lee Voss
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PIKE CREEK TOWNSHIP -- A Little Falls woman had to be rescued after she became stranded in the Mississippi River Sunday. The Morrison County Sheriff's...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman dies while rescuing friend who fell into Detroit River

DETROIT – Police say that a woman died early Friday morning while rescuing another woman who fell into the Detroit River. According to Detroit police, at about 3:45 a.m. on March 18, a woman fell into the Detroit River near Alfred Brush Ford Park, off of Lenox Street near Scripps Street. The woman went to stand up, and then slipped and fell into the river, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Little Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Little Falls, MN
Little Falls, MN
Accidents
CBS News

Missouri snake breeder's death was no accident

An unusual "48 Hours" case may change your mind about snakes. Ben Renick, 29, a Missouri snake breeder, was found dead in his facility. At first, everyone assumed he had been killed by one of his snakes, but those assumptions were wrong — he had been murdered. Snakes, it...
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#In The Water#Garbage Cans#Accident#St Cloud Hospital#Crow Wing State Park#1800s Ghost Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Dog saved from Maentwrog river ravine by mountain rescue

A distraught dog has been rescued from a river ravine by a mountain rescue team. It was heard howling on Sunday by its owner, who called for help after being unable to get close. Members of Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said they were on the scene, near Maentwrog, Gwynedd, within...
ANIMALS
NBC Washington

Woman Dies After Rescue From DC Apartment Fire

A woman died after she was rescued from an apartment fire Wednesday in Northwest D.C., officials said. Cheryl Couch was the victim, DC Fire and EMS said Thursday. She was 58. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of T Street NW, north of Rhode Island Avenue. They found fire in the basement of an apartment building and rescued Couch from a basement apartment.
ACCIDENTS
Mysuncoast.com

Good Samaritans rescue woman from burning vehicle

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman is lucky to be alive after good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. The 30-year-old woman was driving north on Veterans Boulevard near Kings Highway when she apparently hit a curb while changing lanes, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield firefighters rescue 87-year-old woman from burning home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Firefighters knew something was wrong when they could see the smoke from the Southfield Freeway. On her way home from teaching at DPSCD last Monday (March 14), Barbara Shaw said she saw black smoke coming from the freeway as well. “When I hit the service drive,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy