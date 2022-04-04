Journalist Theo Padnos chronicles his captivity in Syria in 'Blindfold'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's suspected girlfriend is facing a lot of heat in Switzerland right now as Putin's opponents are calling for the former Olympian to be sent home ASAP. A petition with over 65,000 signatures is calling for Switzerland to deport Alina Kabaeva, the 38-year-old who is said to...
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
This is the Russian commander accused of orchestrating heinous war crimes in Bucha. Lieutenant Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov has been branded the ‘Butcher of Bucha’ over the mass slaughter of civilians in the Kyiv commuter town. Ukrainian intelligence indicates that he commands the 64th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade, involved...
"All soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine should be subjected to a war crime tribunal," Anonymous said in the message. The leak included personal information like dates of birth, addresses, passport numbers, and unit affiliation. Anonymous also tweeted that it would take a while for society to forgive Russia...
Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
Video emerged on Tuesday of a lone Ukrainian T-64BV tank attacking an entire convoy of Russian tanks and other armored vehicles. The video of the battle showed the Ukrainian tank in a stationary position behind cover, firing upon the Russian column as it moves down an adjacent roadway. Rob Lee, who has been a prominent analyst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, assessed that the Ukrainian tank destroyed a Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier during the battle.
A decorated pig's head and antisemitic slur were left outside the Moscow apartment of a leading Russian journalist — the latest in a series of acts of intimidation inside Russia aimed at critics of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. Alexei Venediktov, the longtime editor of Echo of Moscow radio...
A Ukrainian living in Kyiv is giving a glimpse of what it is like to survive through the Russian invasion. 34-year-old Larysastayed in Kyiv to take care of her parents, and is leaving daily voicemails for Today.com reporter Danielle Campoamor, painting a picture of life during war.March 13, 2022.
