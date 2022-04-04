ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJZed_0eyzqD6R00
1 of 3

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:

BENFICA vs. LIVERPOOL

Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. ATLÉTICO MADRID

It’s the first competitive match between two teams who are looking to win the Champions League for the first time. Both have reached the final, with Atléti losing to Real Madrid in 2014 and ’16 and City beaten by Chelsea last year. City is heading into a crunch period of the season with the two legs against Atlético coming either side of a Premier League title showdown with Liverpool on Sunday. First-choice center back Ruben Dias is unlikely to play in any of those games as he recovers from a hamstring injury while right back Kyle Walker completes a three-match European suspension. Atlético is back in Manchester having beaten United 1-0 away last month to advance from the last 16. That’s one of the six games the Spanish champions have won in a row — their longest winning streak since February 2018. The winner over two legs will face Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semifinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

839K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

380M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nélson Veríssimo
Person
Adel Taarabt
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Egyptian Sport Minister Left Disappointed By Salah Liverpool Decision

After the weekend brought us a round of unreliable rumours suggesting there had been significant movement towards a new Liverpool deal for Mohamed Salah, today brings us another sign that the world’s best player is set to extend his stay. Rather bizarrely, it’s due to Egypt’s minister for sport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Says Liverpool Fully Fit Ahead of Benfica Clash

Liverpool’s injury troubles appear over and the Reds are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday with a fully fit squad. That’s the latest from manager Jürgen Klopp, who talked fitness at his pre-match presser. “Yes, it’s the full squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Matchday#The Champions League#Benfica#Liverpool Liverpool#The Premier League#Ajax#Portuguese#Real Madrid
The Independent

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Bayern Munich are perennially challenging for the Champions League crown season in, season out.The German champions continue to march towards yet another Bundesliga title as rivals Borussia Dortmund slipped up once again at the weekend.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions LeagueA nine-point lead at the top of the German league means they can now fully focus on their European tilt.And while Villarreal picked up the scalp of Juventus in the last round, Bayern will be supremely confident that they can safely book their place in the semi-finals. Here’s all you need...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Smiling Sadio Mane interrupts Luis Diaz's post-match TV interview to congratulate him on his Man of the Match performance in Liverpool's Champions League win against Benfica

Sadio Mane could not wait to show Luis Diaz some love after his Liverpool team-mate's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Recent signing Diaz put in a man-of-the-match showing against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, scoring and assisting as his side won 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie. Ibrahima...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Is Man City vs Atletico Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will vie for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.The champions of England face the champions of Spain in a two-legged quarter-final which falls either side of Manchester City’s crucial Premier League meeting with fellow title chasers Liverpool.LIVE! Follow updates from Man City vs Atletico MadridPep Guardiola’s side progressed in dominant fashion with a commanding last-16 win over Sporting CP, but may expect a sterner examination against a well-drilled side.Atletico Madrid knocked out Manchester United in the last round, and Diego Simeone will hope to again derive pleasure from a visit to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fixture Changes for Liverpool Announced

It was announced today that three of Liverpool’s remaining fixtures have been officially rescheduled. Liverpool will now face Aston Villa away on Tuesday, May 10t at 8:00PM BST/3:00PM EST. The match with Tottenham originally scheduled the weekend prior will now be played on Saturday, May 7th, with kickoff at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Football rumours: PSG make offer to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

And Crystal Palace are said to be open to offers for their ‘best player’ Wilfried Zaha. Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he approaches the final two months at Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News. The paper claims the Ligue 1 club has offered the 29-year-old midfielder less money than his current club to extend his contract. Pogba is understood to be open to joining PSG but would prefer to return to Juventus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid splits experts, Bayern Munich to be Villarreal

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals began on Tuesday as two title contenders, Liverpool and Manchester City both took all three points in their first-leg matchups. The Reds defeated Benfica in Portugal while City overcame Atletico Madrid at home. On Wednesday, it will be Chelsea hosting Real Madrid in a rematch of last season's semifinals, and Bayern Munich heading to Cinderella Villarreal.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Apr. 5, 2022 Champions League bets

Atletico Madrid has advanced to the final of the UEFA Champions League twice before, only to lose in both appearances to rival Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016. Manchester City is looking to return to the final after a disappointing loss to English Premier League rival Chelsea last year. On Tuesday, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City begin their 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series, as both sides look to make a return in the pursuit of their first UCL title. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

839K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy