The Minnesota Wild had a week full of games that involved some of the league’s toughest teams. They came out on top against the Colorado Avalanche in the last Check-In and this week they faced the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, and lastly the Washington Capitals. They emerged victorious in three out of the four games with the only loss being in overtime to the Penguins.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO