Veteran Canadian filmmaker John Zaritsky, who earned an Oscar in 1983 for best documentary feature for Just Another Missing Kid, has died. He was 79. Zaritsky died on March 30 due to heart failure at the Vancouver General hospital, according to his family. His prolific doc output included Men Don’t Cry: Prostate Cancer Stories, which he shot shortly before discovering his own diagnosis with prostate cancer.More from The Hollywood ReporterMantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45June Brown, British Soap Icon Who Played Dot Cotton on 'EastEnders' for More Than 30 Years, Dies at 95Patrick Demarchelier, Fashion Photographer, Dies at...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO