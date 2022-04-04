Chiefs' most intriguing 2022 opponents following free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have been at the top of the food chain for several seasons now and many teams are doing what they can to try and keep up.

The Chiefs’ opponents for the upcoming season have been set for a while now, but those opponents have made some changes to their teams during the 2022 NFL free agency period. Some teams have added some players who will make them better, while others have struggled to replace some players they’ve lost.

Below we take a quick look at four teams Kansas City will play in 2022 who we find most intriguing following the moves they’ve made in free agency:

Cincinnati Bengals

Additions:

G Alex Kappa

G Ted Karras

OT Lael Collins

TE Hayden Hurst

Subtractions:

TE C.J. Uzomah

DT Darius Phillips

WR Auden Tate

The biggest problem holding the Bengals from a Super Bowl title last season was their inability to protect Joe Burrow. Just like the Chiefs did after Super Bowl LV, Cincinnati went out and invested in protecting their quarterback in free agency. They added Karras and Kappa, who both have Super Bowl experience playing with Tom Brady at the Patriots and Buccaneers, respectively. They also managed to grab La’el Collins, who was one of the top tackles on the market this year. On the flip side, they lost TE C.J. Uzomah, who is highly underrated and had good chemistry with Burrow. I suspect that the Bengals aren’t done adding to the OL, but it’ll be interesting to see how their rebuild on the line takes shape.

Indianapolis Colts

Additions:

QB Matt Ryan

CB Brandon Facyson

Subtractions:

QB Carson Wentz

G Mark Glowinski

S George Odum

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

WR Zach Pascal

RB Marlon Mack

The Colts haven’t done much in the way of making additions this offseason, but they’ve certainly managed to improve their quarterback situation. Unloading Wentz and going to Ryan might seem like a lateral move to some, but it’s a big upgrade in my eyes. Ryan is one of the most underrated passers in the NFL. The guy has 10 career 4,000-yard passing seasons and he didn’t exactly always have the most help in terms of coaching and defensive play throughout his career. Now, he’s got a solid coach in Frank Reich and a good defense around him too. With a few more pieces on offense, they could be right there in the mix for the AFC.

Denver Broncos

Additions:

QB Russell Wilson

OLB Randy Gregory

DT D.J. Jones

CB K’Waun Williams

OG Billy Turner

OG Tom Compton

LB Alex Singleton

Subtractions:

QB Teddy Bridgewater

QB Drew Lock

TE Noah Fant

LB Micah Kiser

WR Daesean Hamilton

Losing 13 consecutive games to a division rival will make you a little desperate and that’s the feel of the Broncos’ free agency period. They unloaded a lot of draft capital to acquire a 33-year-old Russell Wilson from the Seahawks. They paid a massive contract out to a pass-rusher whose biggest struggle is to stay on the field and he’s already had surgery since joining his new team. They’ve also made some really good value signings in Williams, Turner and Singleton. There is little doubt that the Broncos have put together a more competitive roster on paper, but I’m interested to see how long it’ll take for it all to come together on the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Additions:

CB Darious Williams

G Brandon Scherff

LB Foye Oluokun

DL Foley Fatukasi

DL Arden Key

WR Christian Kirk

TE Evan Engram

WR Zay Jones

Subtractions:

DL Jihad Ward

LB Damien Wilson

DT Taven Bryan

OG A.J. Cann

WR DJ Chark

OG Andrew Norwell

I don’t think any team has shelled out as much money as the Jaguars have this free agency period. They needed to do that too, to at least attempt to surround second-year QB Trevor Lawrence with some more talent on both sides of the ball. The rookie wasn’t set up for success in 2021, but he should have a better shot with his new pass-catchers in Kirk, Jones and Engram. Doug Pederson also is a far superior NFL head coach to Urban Meyer. He’s sure to get the absolute most out of all of his new players.