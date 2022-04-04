Iowa Native Celebrated First of Many Nominations at 2022 Grammys

"Last week’s Oscars left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths, and even before The Slap Heard Round the World, there was already some chatter that the show’s jokes at the expense of nominees had been a little too acidic," says Lindsay Zoladz. "In light of all the controversy, it wasn’t surprising the Grammys wanted to present themselves as a kind of anti-Oscars, and the host Trevor Noah wasted no time, proclaiming in his opening monologue, 'We’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths' — about as polite a reference to Will Smith’s Oscars outburst as a person could muster. But as the show went on, Noah’s bland, gee-whiz tone felt more and more like an unfortunate overcorrection, blunting the edges of his jokes such that they hardly had an impact at all. In introducing Jared Leto, Noah even breezed right by the lowest hanging fruit in the 2022 joke book: Making fun of the accents in House of Gucci! No one was asking him to take meanspirited swipes, but a well-placed zinger here or there would have given the show some needed spice."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO