Shueyville, IA

Iowa Native Celebrated First of Many Nominations at 2022 Grammys

By Kerri Mac
 2 days ago
It was music's biggest night, and also a big night for one Iowa native. One performer from the Hawkeye State collaborated with two major players in the music industry for a Grammy-nominated song. Shueyville native, Hailey Whitters, is a country superstar on the rise. She's been blowing up recently...

‘Convoy’ Singer C.W. McCall Dead at 93

C.W. McCall, who was best known for his massive 1975 hit "Convoy," has died after a battle with cancer. The Washington Post reports that McCall died on Friday (April 1) at his home in Ouray, Colo. He was 93 years old. McCall, whose real name was Bill Fries, was an...
MUSIC
WHEC TV-10

Grammy-nominated artist Jackson Browne to perform this summer

CANANDAIGUA, (WHEC) — Jackson Browne is coming to The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Canandaigua. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is known for his hit singles "here come those tears again," "pretender" and "running on empty."
CANANDAIGUA, NY
TVLine

BTS Performs 'Butter' at 2022 Grammys — Watch and Grade It

Click here to read the full article. No mission was too impossible for BTS on Sunday. The K-pop princes took to the Grammys stage for their wildest performance of “Butter” yet. And that’s saying something. Magic trickery? Jacket choreography? A special appearance by Olivia Rodrigo? Truly, this one had it all. Watch footage of BTS’ performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available: pic.twitter.com/MAwCALfuwP — v (@ViralMaterial) April 4, 2022 BTS entered Sunday’s ceremony with a single Grammy nomination — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter.” The song “Dynamite” previously earned BTS a nomination in that same category in 2021, making...
MUSIC
Vogue

Here’s What To Look Out For At The 2022 Grammys

Rounding off an explosive awards season will be the Grammys, sure to benefit from the enormous upsurge of interest in unpredictable, starry live ceremonies. This year, the glitzy show will be back to business as usual, with a full audience at the Crypto.com arena. As we look forward to the big night, prepare yourself for these possible history-making moments.
MUSIC
