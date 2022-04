Ford has long enjoyed a sound relationship with Magna, which is one of the largest suppliers of automotive parts in the world. The 60+-year-old company has been expanding its offerings to include EV parts in recent months and is now making battery enclosures for those models, and is also expanding its operations in St. Thomas to include a new 170,000 square foot facility in Chatham, Ontario, Canada, where it will build battery enclosures for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and create 150 new jobs to do so.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO