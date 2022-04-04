ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Judge rules what testimony, evidence can be presented in trial of Idaho Falls police officer

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Idaho Falls Post Register
 2 days ago

A district judge has ruled on several pretrial motions of Idaho Falls Police Department Officer Elias Cerdas, indicating what evidence he will allow at trial.

Judge Darren Simpson gave a mixed ruling, siding with the prosecution on some issues and the defense on others. The decisions pertained to the expected testimony.

Simpson also allowed the Idaho Attorney General’s Office to treat Idaho Falls Police Department officers as hostile witnesses, a decision which allows the prosecution to ask those officers leading questions.

Cerdas has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot and killed a man, Joseph Johnson, in his own backyard while searching for a suspect, Tanner Shoesmith, who had fled a traffic stop.

Johnson was reportedly armed when approached by police, and was wearing clothing similar to the description officers received of Shoesmith.

An ISP detective’s testimony will be limited

Simpson ruled Idaho State Police Detective Joshua Tuttle’s testimony would have to exclude speculation on what Johnson was thinking before the shooting.

The charge against Cerdas is based in large part on Tuttle’s investigation, which concluded Cerdas shot Johnson before he had adequate time to obey police instructions.

Simpson said Tuttle could testify on how an officer should interpret Johnson’s actions before the shooting, but said Tuttle could not speculate as to what Johnson may have thought or whether he perceived the officers before the shooting.

Defense witnesses will be allowed to say whether they think Cerdas’ actions were justified

Simpson sided with the defense by allowing the attorneys to ask experts if they think Cerdas acted reasonably when he shot Johnson.

The prosecution had motioned to exclude such testimony, arguing that it was the jury’s duty to decide whether Cerdas acted reasonably.

“Given the nature of the incident, Cerdas’ experts may evaluate Cerdas’ actions, taking Mr. Johnson’s activity and other information known to Cerdas into consideration, and evaluate whether Cerdas acted in conformity with his state and local training,” Simpson wrote in his ruling.

Evidence of marijuana use by Johnson before the shooting will be excluded

Simpson sided with the prosecution, ruling that Cerdas’ defense attorneys cannot present evidence on the presence of THC, a major compound in marijuana, in Johnson’s system.

Cerdas’ attorneys had argued that Johnson’s drug use may explain his behavior, including that he did not drop his gun when ordered, while prosecutors said the depiction of Johnson as a drug user would cause jurors to be prejudicial against Johnson as a victim.

Simpson said that whether Johnson’s behavior was caused by marijuana use was irrelevant to whether Cerdas was justified in shooting him.

“Whether alcohol, THC, fatigue, or any other factor motivated Mr. Johnson’s conduct is irrelevant,” Simpson wrote. “What is relevant is what Cerdas observed, and whether his response to his observation was reckless.”

The prosecution must object to cumulative evidence at trial

Simpson denied a request from the prosecution to block the testimony of Michael Musengo, a former Syracuse (N.Y.) Police Department officer who now trains officers.

The prosecution had motioned to block Musengo’s testimony that Cerdas acted reasonably during the shooting, arguing that it overlapped with the defense’s other witnesses.

Simpson said he would not block Musengo’s testimony, but added that the state could still object if Musengo gave cumulative testimony at trial.

Simpson also said Musengo could only testify as to whether Cerdas’ actions were appropriate under national standards if Cerdas is shown to have been trained under such standards or if the prosecution cites those standards in its case against him.

The defense’s psychologist witness can testify, but may be limited

The prosecution had motioned for the testimony of Carrie Steiner, a psychologist and former police officer from Illinois, to be blocked.

The prosecution argued Steiner, who would testify about Johnson and Cerdas’ reaction times, was not qualified as an expert witness because her background was in diagnosis and treatment of mental health among law enforcement.

Simpson noted in his decision to allow Steiner’s testimony that she had studied reaction times and mental time distortion, ruling this established her as an expert who could testify on these factors in the shooting.

Simpson said Steiner’s expected testimony that “the body camera footage is not as good as the human eye” may need to be excluded, but that a decision would be made if the testimony came up in trial.

Cerdas has been on desk duty since being charged, but remains employed by the Idaho Falls Police Department. Involuntary manslaughter is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. April 11.

