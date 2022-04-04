ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Bank of America robbery suspect pictured wearing wig and dress

By Tyler Watkins
 1 day ago
UPDATE 2:00 PM: FMPD has released images of a robbery suspect at a Bank of America on 1511 Matthew Drive.

FMPD
FMPD

The suspect was a black male wearing an auburn wig and dress carrying a purse.

FMPD is asking for more information on the suspect. Those with information can contact the Fort Myers Police or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

ORIGINAL STORY: FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Bank of America on 1511 Matthew Drive.

According to a FMPD tweet, authorities are investigating the scene. No weapons have been discovered on the scene. All employees are safe with no injuries, according to FMPD.

Police have not released any information on who is responsible at this time.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

