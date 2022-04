TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Raw emotion in Trenton on Wednesday as a grieving mother and law enforcement officials reacted to the arrest of an alleged teen gunman. He’s accused of opening fire during a fight, killing a 9-year-old girl who was playing outside her home. The news conference at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office over the arrest was emotional for everyone involved, including experienced law enforcement officers. We also heard from the young victim’s mother, who praised the good police work that led to the arrest of her daughter’s alleged killer. “I want to thank TPD, detectives,” Shea Bacon-Jones said. Nineteen-year-old Isiah Roberts is...

