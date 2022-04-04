Daniel Lee Burns, 69

Daniel Lee Burns, age 69, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his residence. He was retired from Steel Craft, a member of the Woodville Baptist Church in Blanchester, Ohio, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2222 in Blanchester, Ohio and the Masonic F&AM Lodge #678 in Mason, Ohio and a die-hard Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds fan. Daniel was born December 12, 1953 in Pikeville, Kentucky the son of the late Norma (Dennington) Pierce. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by one daughter – Nicole D. Burns in 1998 and two brothers – Terry and David Burns.

Mr. Burns is survived by one daughter – Mista Robinson and husband Charles of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Kayla Limus and husband Joe of Sardinia, Ohio, Alex Dickens and wife Rachel of Bethel, Ohio and Jonathan Robinson and Alexis Rhoten of Georgetown, Ohio; seven great grandchildren – Joseph, Jackson, Jayden, Jacen and Michael Limpus, Weston Dickens and Chelsea Jones; one brother – Paul Burns of Blanchester, Ohio; two sisters – Donna Christian and husband Dave of Wilmington, Ohio and Lisa Heeter of Pennsylvania; special friends – Dann and Bonna Bauer of Georgetown, Ohio, Frank Spitzman of Colorado and Mark and Brenda Martinez of Fayetteville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

