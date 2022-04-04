ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucy Bronze: England have hunger to win Euro 2022 on home soil

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
 1 day ago

Lucy Bronze believes England Women will head into Euro 2022 better mentally prepared than for any previous tournament.

England are hoping to improve on semi-final showings in their last three major events when they host this summer’s showpiece.

Hopes are high within the camp after a strong start to World Cup qualifying under new manager Sarina Wiegman , while the improving strength of the domestic game is continually exposing players to high-pressure situations.

Right-back Bronze, the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2020, told the PA news agency: “I think for the Euros , as individual players, it’s probably the most the players have been prepared, in terms of that mentality to go into a big tournament.

“Players play for teams now who fight for the Champions League , who fight for trophies, who fight for league titles. The league is more competitive and the players are spread across the top teams.

“I think more of the players have now got that hunger to win things and a lot of us have played a lot of tournaments where we’ve done pretty well, getting to semi-finals.

“We’ve got a good level of experience and the young players coming in are hungry. I think everyone’s just in a good place and excited for what lies ahead in the summer.

“We will have the 12th man in the stadium, as they say, and everybody will be playing at their best and hopefully we can deliver.”

Manchester City defender Bronze has been helping nurture some of the game’s next generation of talent through her role as a mentor for the UEFA #WePlayStrong and Gatorade Sports Science Institute-backed ‘Skills? Sorted’ series.

The 30-year-old has been working with City Academy player Ella Furlong over a series of short films focused on topics such as energy, hydration, recovery, fitness, skills and menstruation in the context of professional sport.

The scheme also provides aspiring players with access to GSSI experts on the various subjects.

Bronze said: “When I was younger I would have loved to see something like this, where there’s a player that people know speaking about things that, as a young kid or footballer, you don’t really know the ins and outs of.”

Bronze’s immediate focus will switch to the World Cup as she links up with the England squad this week ahead of a qualifying double-header against North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.

With six wins from six so far in their group – with 53 goals scored and none conceded – England are well on course for next year’s finals but Bronze insists the job is not done yet.

Bronze, now back in the fold after missing the first half of the season with a knee injury, said: “As much we’re preparing for the Euros we want to make sure we’re on that flight to Australia or New Zealand.

“We want to make sure that we’re fully qualified and this week will be an important part of that journey.”

To watch the ‘Skills? Sorted’ series go to: www.youtube.com/c/WePlayStrong

