Man dies after accidental fall from Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville

By Freeman Stoddard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department confirmed that a man fell off the Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville on Saturday night. The...

