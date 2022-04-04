ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Ohio State Fair Adds Ice Cube, Lakeside, and More to Concert Schedule

By Nia Noelle
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vptfn_0eyz1WuQ00


The Ohio State Fair just announced another three concerts to their lineup with Ice Cube, Willie Nelson, and Ohio’s own Lakeside headlining!

These artists are adding to the many shows that will take place in the Celeste Center nightly during the fair.  This year’s fair will take place over 12 days starting July 27th and ending August 7th.

Tickets go on sale for the newly announced shows on April 8th at 10 am. When you purchase a ticket to a show you also get fair admission.

Full Ohio State Fair Concert Schedule

  • Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller
  • Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.: Foreigner – The Greatest Hits
  • Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.: Nelly with special guest Breland
  • Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn
  • Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m.: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom
  • Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.: Scotty McCreery
  • Wednesday, August 3 at 7 p.m.: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
  • Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m.: Ice Cube
  • Friday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.: Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie
  • Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m.: Lakeside / Con Funk Shun

For more info on the Ohio State Fair click here

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Lakeside, OH
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Had To Choke Back The Tears During Jamey Johnson & Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
MUSIC
KISS 106

EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Raheem Devaughn
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Nelly
Person
Toby Keith
Rolling Stone

See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde hair and train. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/I’m gonna be your ghost story.” By song’s end, Underwood was lifted a few feet off the ground on a pedestal. The country star released “Ghost Story,” a brooding, eerie number about haunting an ex-lover, last month. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with...
CELEBRITIES
104.5 The Team

NY State Fair Adds Classic Band to Summer Line Up! Just Announced!

The New York State Fair is known for many things! Food, fun and concerts to name a few! Steve Miller Band! ZZ Top! Chicago and Reo Speedwagon are just some of the artists that have played to huge crowds at the fair in the past. Today's announcement adds an artist that has a chance at drawing the biggest crowd ever!
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Sends Message to Fans Ahead of Final Las Vegas Residency ‘Reflection’ Show

Carrie Underwood and her “Reflection” Las Vegas Residency have been a smashing hit so far, and the singer is almost reluctant to go home. We know Underwood will be happy to spend some time with her husband and kids for the next month or so. But this residency seems to have been an incredible experience for the country star, and one she doesn’t want to let go of just yet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts
98.1 The Hawk

New York State Fair Adds Another Country Act to Its 2022 Concert Lineup

For the last month or so, the Great New York State Fair has slowly been releasing the acts that will be performing during the Fair that goes from August 24th to September 5th. Some of the acts that already have been announced include rapper Ice-T, 90s superstars Boyz II Men, rapper Nelly, 90s alternative group the Gin Blossoms, and two of my favorites, classic rockers Night Ranger and Foreigner.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Doobie Brothers talk tour and upcoming Vegas shows

Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.  They will be performing at the Zappos […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy