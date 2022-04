Click here to read the full article. Sharon Van Etten is set to release her sixth studio album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, May 6 via Jagjaguwar. The album announcement was accompanied by a short trailer, which pairs what’s ostensibly a snippet of some soaring, thundering piece of new music, with a collage-style montage of photos, videos, and more from Van Etten’s personal life and musical career. What’s not accompanying the We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong announcement is a new single. And, as it turns out, Van Etten won’t be sharing any music from the LP before it’s...

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO