Madison, WI

Urban League of Greater Madison to host groundbreaking of historic new Black Business Hub April 8

By David Dahmer
Madison365
Madison365
 2 days ago
The Urban League of Greater Madison will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 8, 1:30 p.m., to launch the construction phase of the organization’s new Black Business Hub,...

Madison365

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

