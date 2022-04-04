ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Missing Florida mother Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearch crews in Alabama found the body of a 37-year-old Florida...

www.nbcnews.com

Fox News

Ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mom Cassie Carli arrested in Tennessee: police

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Police in Florida say the ex-boyfriend of missing mom Cassie Carli has been arrested in Tennessee. "Marcus Spanevelo is currently in custody," the Santa Rosa County Florida Sheriff's Office said Saturday in a Facebook post. ""He was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon Tennessee where he is being held on the following charges:, Tampering with Evidence, Giving False Information Concerning a Missing Persons Investigation, Destruction of Evidence."
TENNESSEE STATE
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

‘All I Can Think About Are Those Babies’: Family Mourns Deaths of Florida Mother, 3-Year-Old Twins Found Decomposing in Parked Car

An investigation is underway after the decomposing bodies of a mother and her twins were discovered in a parked car near a Florida apartment complex. The Melbourne Police Department has now identified the deceased as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and 3-year-old twins Olivia and Adam Dyer. Investigators are working to determine...
MELBOURNE, FL
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
WIBC.com

Missing Kokomo Teen Found Dead

KOKOMO, Ind. – 17-year-old Mea Rayls, who was reported missing on February 8, 2022, was found dead near a bike trail Monday afternoon. Kokomo police were called to the bike trail in the 3000 block of North Washington Street in reference to a deceased body being found. When officers arrived, they confirmed Rayls was dead after she was found in the brush near the trail.
KOKOMO, IN
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

