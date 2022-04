Maintenance work on Rio Vista Falls, which has caused a portion of the San Marcos River to be closed since October, will continue through mid-May. The closure runs from above the falls in Rio Vista Park and under the bridge at Cheatham Street. The $966,000 project initially was projected to be completed in March, but delays—some of which resulted from vandalism to the blue water-filled barriers used to drain the river and divert water for foundation work on the river bed—have extended the timeline of the project, said Greg Schwarz, a senior engineer with San Marcos Capital Improvements and Engineering.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO