Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will open on April 11, 2022 to help homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments and related housing expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households will be able to apply for up to $30,000 in free assistance to pay past due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and/or condo association fees. Homeowners in need of assistance can find more information on program eligibility and how they can prepare to apply at www.illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO