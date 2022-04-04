ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Little Falls Woman Rescued From the Mississippi River

By Lee Voss
 2 days ago
PIKE CREEK TOWNSHIP -- A Little Falls woman had to be rescued after she became stranded in the Mississippi River Sunday. The Morrison County Sheriff's...

