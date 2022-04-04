ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

April 5

• Clarkton Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 81 North Elm Street.

• Tar Heel Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Building, 14867 NC 87 West.

April 7

• Dublin Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 7386 Albert Street.

April 9

• The Mother County Genealogical Society will meet in the Bladenboro Historical Society Building, 818 S. Main St., Bladenboro, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Everyone interested in genealogy and history are welcome.

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

April 10-17

• Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 910 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown, will celebrate Holy Week. On April 10, children will have a special role in the worship service at 10 a.m.; an Easter egg hunt and other activities will take place at 11 a.m.; on April 14, the church will observe Maundy Thursday with worship at 6 p.m.; on Easter Sunday, a Community Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Old Trinity at 7 a.m.; and at 10 a.m., the Easter worship service will be held.

April 11

• Bladen County Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m., Administrative Offices, 1489 U.S. 701 South, Elizabethtown.

• Bladenboro Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 411 Ivey Street.

• East Arcadia meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Town Hall, 1516 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood.

April 12

• The Bladen County Board of Elections will meet at 5 p.m. at the Board of Elections office. The meeting is open to the public.

• The Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. at The Gallery Ballroom, Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, located at 195 Vineyard Drive in Elizabethtown.

April 15

GOOD FRIDAY

April 16

• Easter weekend and Spring Fest at Camp Clearwater in White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates.

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

April 17

EASTER

April 21

• A blood drive will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Cape Fear Valley Blood Mobile in front of the Bladen County Courthouse. To sign up, email Maria Edwards at medwards@bladenco.org or call 910-862-6702 and leave a message. Walk-ins are welcome. Free T-shirt or coffee cup for donors while supplies last.

April 23

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

April 28

• Bladen We Care will present its 31st golf tournament, this time with Smithfield as the new lead sponsor of this Captain’s Choice event to be played at Vineyard Golf At White Lake. The tournament will honor the memory of Billy R. Fisher, who was a longtime member of the Bladen We Care Board of Directors. The entry fee will be $600 per team or $150 per person. Bring your own team or be assigned to a team. Merchandise will be awarded to the winners. Tee times will be 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be merchandise awarded for closest to the hole and longest drives. Applications can be obtained at Vineyard Golf at White Lake and at Campbell Oil on Peanut Road. For information, call Mac Campbell at 910-874-4001.

April 30

• Bladen County Relay For Life will be held at Elizabethtown Middle School from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be an opening ceremony at 5:15 p.m.; luminary ceremony at 8 p.m.; vendors; music; and a survivors walk. Anyone wanting to have a team, be a sponsor or vendor can call Mary Williams at 888-794-6233.

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown.

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

May 6

• United Way’s annual Day of Caring

May 7

• White Lake PRO-AM Half Triathlon in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 8

• White Lake Spring International and Sprint in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 14

• Spring Homecoming will be held at Harmony Hall Plantation Village in White Oak from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the home and grounds, as well as a walk to the Cape Fear River.

• Lu Mil Vineyard will host a May Day Jamboree from 2 to 8 p.m.

May 20

• White Lake Water Festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 21

• White Lake Water Festival, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 28

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates

