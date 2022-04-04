ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government’s former ethics chief supplied karaoke machine for Downing Street party

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5f2b_0eyybxnj00

The government’s former chief adviser on ethics has apologised after being fined by police for attending a lockdown party on Whitehall.

Helen MacNamara is among the first group of people to have been given a fixed penalty notice in connection with the Partygate scandal.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Ms MacNamara brought a karaoke machine to a leaving bash for Downing Street aide Hannah Young.

The event reportedly took place in the cabinet secretary’s Whitehall office on 18 June 2020, at a time when all indoor gatherings were banned.

Members of the public had also been told not to sing in public, in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19, meaning that hymns could not be sung at funerals.

Ms MacNamara, who was director general for propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2018 to 2020, said: “I am sorry for the error of judgement I have shown. I have accepted and paid the fixed penalty notice.”

She was reportedly fined £50 for the offence. Her role in government was to ensure that the highest standards of propriety, integrity, and governance were met and adhered to.

The former deputy cabinet secretary has since left the government and now works for the Premier League.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 events, including as many as six that the prime minister, Boris Johnson, is said to have attended.

The force has sent out more than 100 questionnaires, including one to the prime minister in February.

An initial round of 20 fixed penalty notices have been issued by the force in connection with the Partygate scandal, with more expected.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

586K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Downing Street staffer 'groped woman at Conservative Party conference and was banned from working on General Election campaign' as Tory HQ is accused of mishandling her complaint

A Downing Street staffer was allegedly banned from working on the latest General Election campaign because he groped a female senior government worker at the Conservative Party conference. The male No 10 staffer reportedly pinched the woman's buttocks during an event that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was at on September...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Downing Street calls for P&O Ferries chief executive to quit after ‘brazen’ comments

No 10 has backed calls for the chief executive of P&O Ferries to quit his post, but refused to guarantee the company would be prosecuted under planned changes to the law.It comes after Peter Hebblethwaite admitted the company broke employment law by failing to consult with the unions before the mass sacking of 800 workers over a Zoom call last week.In an extraordinary committee session in Parliament on Thursday, the chief executive also told MPs he would “make this decision again” when asked if he would change anything in hindsight.Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, said the admission about breaking the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Karaoke#Uk#Downing Street Party#The Daily Telegraph#The Cabinet Office#The Premier League#The Metropolitan Police
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Cabinet minister suggests Boris lacked 'judgment' over Partygate but says Britons want an 'apology not resignation' from the PM even if he is fined by police

A Cabinet minister today insisted Boris Johnson should not resign if he is fined over Partygate - but suggested he had lacked 'judgment'. In a round of interviews this morning, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart argued that voters would want 'contrition and an apology' for 'inappropriate' behaviour. The stance came as...
POLITICS
BBC

What's happening in Parliament on Thursday?

While the war in Ukraine continues to dominate events in Westminster, this week sees major bills near the end of their journey. Commons: The day begins at 09:30 with questions to transport ministers, followed by an urgent question from the SNP's Chris Stephen's on the closure of DWP offices. Commons leader Mark Spencer will also set out the Commons agenda for the coming week.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate: Leaving drinks for official who wrote Covid rules sees ‘more fines issued’

Metropolitan Police fines are believed to have been issued to staff who attended a leaving drinks party for the top government official who helped write Covid rules.Staff who joined Kate Josephs’ “boozy” farewell bash at the Cabinet Office on 17 December 2020 have been handed Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs), according to The Telegraph.Ms Josephs, former chief of the government’s Covid taskforce, has admitted and apologised for gathering with colleagues for drinks while strict curbs on socialising were in force in London.She said in January that she had gathered with colleagues “with drinks” in the Cabinet Office to mark her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Partygate: Ex-ethics chief MacNamara fined and sorry for ‘error of judgment’

A former senior Whitehall official has confirmed she has paid a fine for a lockdown-busting party.Helen MacNamara, the former deputy cabinet secretary, said she was “sorry for the error of judgment I have shown”.She was reported to have received the fixed penalty notice (FPN) in connection with a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on June 18 2020.I am sorry for the error of judgment that I have shownHelen MacNamaraMs MacNamara, who now works for the Premier League, said: “I am sorry for the error of judgment I have shown. I have accepted and paid the fixed penalty notice.”She...
U.K.
BBC

Government immigration plan suffers House of Lords defeat

The government has suffered a defeat in the House of Lords over its plans to change immigration law. The Nationality and Borders Bill would allow the UK authorities to strip someone of their British citizenship without warning. But crossbench peer Baroness D'Souza, who argued this would be "unjust", submitted an...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

586K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy