Harrison Ford to Star in His First TV Series For Apple

Ben Stiller’s “Severance” (critically acclaimed), Soo Hugh’s “Pachinko,” (critically acclaimed), “WeCrashed” with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway (great), “Slow Horses” with Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas, “Shining Girls” with Elisabeth Moss (I’m under embargo on both, but wow), Apple TV+ may have got off to a rocky start, but is there any recent streamer that has gone on a run as hot as this in three months? On the heels of great shows like “Ted Lasso,” “Physical,” “The Afterparty” and “The Mosquito Coast,” among others, it might be time to recognize that Apple TV+ has more than landed on the TV space. And there’s one more prestige flex in the wings with “The Essex Serpent.”
