MLB

Mariners Avoid Arbitration with RF Mitch Haniger for 2022

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 2 days ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners avoided arbitration with right fielder Mitch Haniger, agreeing to terms on a contract...

1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners’ Top Prospect Julio Rodríguez on Opening Day Roster

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners’ top prospect Julio Rodríguez will be on the opening day roster following a torrid spring training performance. Manager Scott Servais says it's time for Rodríguez to play in the big leagues. The big spring was making the decision to start the 21-year-old in the majors easy for the Mariners, along with the rising push from fans to see Rodríguez playing in Seattle. Entering Monday’s spring training game, Rodríguez was hitting .419 with three home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.310 OPS. The Mariners open the regular season on Thursday at Minnesota.
MLB
MLB

Opening Day FAQ: Mariners vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the most anticipated young prospects in baseball and one of the most stunning free-agent acquisitions of the offseason are on a collision course -- and their paths will meet on Friday in a Mariners-Twins Opening Day matchup at Target Field that now looks orders of magnitude more intriguing than it did even a month ago.
SEATTLE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

MLB Looking at Electronic System for Calling Pitches

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball is stepping up its experimentation with an electronic communication channel for calling pitches. After trying out the PitchCom system at Low-A West in the second half of last season, big league clubs are tinkering with the technology during spring training. If the development is met with widespread acclaim, the system could be used in the majors this year. With the PitchCom system, the catcher wears a wristband with nine buttons for calling the pitch and location. There is a receiver in the pitcher’s cap, and another one in the catcher’s helmet. Multiple languages are available.
MLB
Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

