Longtime Capital Region DJ Bob Mason dies

WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePYX 106 confirms former Capital Region DJ Bob Mason has died. He was a familiar voice on area radio for decades, most notably as part of the "Mason & Sheehan" morning show. In addition to his time at...

wnyt.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Radio#Capital Region#Las Vegas#Mason Sheehan#Iheart Media#Pyx 106#Breakfast Clubs
