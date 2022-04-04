Waite Park’s ‘Abraham Lincoln House’ Is For Sale

There may be a few ways to get from Sartell to South St. Cloud, but there are definitely no fast routes. My route of choice is to cut through Waite Park, past Menards/Crafts Direct on 10th Avenue South, then hang a left on County Road 137 past the new Tech High...
WAITE PARK -- A two-story apartment development cleared its final hurdle. Waite Park officials unanimously approved last week the preliminary and final plat for Riverview Lofts, located in front of Anton's restaurant. With the approval, permits can be issued for construction of the project. Property owner Jim Rakhshani says the...
Long known to hunters and fishermen heading north for a weekend trip to the cabin, Central Minnesota's only gentleman's club- Sugar Daddy's- has been sitting vacant on Highway 10 for over a year. With its iconic sign and it's eye-catching advertisements ("Congratulations Graduates- Now Hiring"), it is hard to miss...
Again, since we are all looking for fun and interesting things to do that are close to home, here is a cool attraction a little over an hour from St. Cloud. It's the oldest home in Minnesota. The home is 200 years old, and totally worth it to drive there and check it out.
The mere mention of Dartmouth's Lincoln Park conjures memories for many folks who grew up in the Greater New Bedford-Fall River area in the last century. The legendary amusement park first opened in 1894 and closed in 1987. Lincoln Park was one of the dozens of amusement parks that used...
At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
Longtime Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson will retire June 1. “Lynn leaves his fingerprints on every one of our city's beloved parks, trails, and recreational programs,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a news release announcing Johnson's retirement. “His legacy of innovation, progress and dedication to our community will continue to benefit residents into the future.”
WAITE PARK -- Stearns County has a number of road resurfacing projects on the schedule this summer. County Road 6 along Pleasant Lake will be redone as will County Road 49 southwest of Cold Spring. County Engineer Jodi Teich says County Roads 44 and 45 between Kimball and Clearwater will be resurfaced as well...
I don't know if the inactivity of people during the pandemic has anything to do with it but I've seen more and more stories lately about wild animals roaming the city streets. Mostly deer, maybe a bear or a moose or two have been spotted out of their normal habitat but this is a new one for me.
ST. CLOUD -- Despite the chance for snow and mixed precipitation yet this spring, Mother Nature can't stop winter parking restrictions from being lifted in the St. Cloud area. Thursday is the last day of seasonal parking regulations in the six-city St. Cloud metro area. The parking restrictions are in...
I recently decided that I want to be a coffee snob. Notice that I didn't say I am a coffee snob but that I want to be a coffee snob. I'm a penny-pincher, and for most of our married life my wife and I have been drinking cheap coffee -- Aldi brand or whatever's cheapest at Target. At my lowest point, I've even bought bags of resale coffee from Marshall's (don't...just don't). Last year, I developed an ongoing case of acid reflux, and -- after some trial and elimination -- I determined that poor coffee was the cause. So, around the holidays, I made a conscious decision that I'm only going to drink good coffee moving forward. I started by biting the bullet and ordering coffee from some local Minnesota roasters; I also added coffee to my Christmas wish list and am thrilled to report that I received several stocking's full of some really good coffee.
Last week, I had the opportunity to meet one of the most inspiring individuals I think I've met in a long time. His name is Kyle, and he's the owner of the all-new Prodigy Skate Supply of St. Cloud. Kyle has been skating for a very long time. As someone...
ST. CLOUD -- Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson, has been named an Emerging Tourism Star. The award was created last year by Connect Travel, the owner and producer of eToursim Summit, and recognizes individuals across the country in destination marketing organizations and attractions. Thompson is one of...
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph Park and Recreation Department has a number of new events planned for this spring. Park Director Rhonda Juell says she tried to plan one new event each month for the department that was just created by the city back in August. She says for...
The City of St. Cloud has been tracking COVID-19 levels in the community through wastewater. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel joined me on WJON today. Hodel says St. Cloud provides wastewater services for 5 other cities in the metro area which includes St. Joseph, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, Waite Park, St. Augusta and soon to be Foley.
Sartell for quite awhile has been hinting at a big announcement of a business development along Highway 15 and County Road 1 (River Road). Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says they still cannot officially announce all the details of the expected restaurant and retail additions on the west side of Highway 15 at river crossing and county road 1. Fitzthum says there is room for multiple restaurants and retail and possibly some housing. He says Mister Car Wash has already announced plans to be apart of this development. Fitzthum says he expects work to pick up on the property as soon as the weather accommodates.
I'm constantly searching for a great place to spend the weekend on a lake -- and thanks to this unique spot via Airbnb, you can glamp in a private covered wagon on Rose Lake in Otter Tail County. Located near Vergas, Minnesota, Rose Lake Glamping offers a unique way to...
The Minnesota State Fair, otherwise known as the "Great Minnesota Get-together" was somewhat back to "normal" last year. Attendance was still down not just because we were still in the pandemic, but also because of the severe storms that happened the first few days of the fair. People don't want to go to the fair when it's a stormy day.
A Minnesota construction worker with a funny bone has humored TikTok with his very literal depictions of Minnesota cities. One of the latest trends on TikTok lately has been to see how many puns you can fit into a single video. One Minnesota man -- a construction worker who goes by the name Extreme Sandbox on TikTok -- has taken on the challenge, finding creative -- and hilarious -- ways to personify Minnesota city names.
ST. CLOUD -- It's been four years now since the Burger King at the corner of Highway 23 and Lincoln Avenue in east St. Cloud closed. What, if any, progress is being made to develop that site?. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says there are no permits on...
ST. CLOUD -- You can learn about the stars and how different people connect with them during a three-day event later this week. St. Cloud State University is partnering with the Bell Museum for the 3rd annual Minnesota Statewide Star Party. This year’s theme is “Shared Sky, Open Minds” and highlights different cultural lenses applied to astronomy within the state.
