Hutchinson, MN

Woman Hit by First Responder Following Crash

By Lee Voss
 2 days ago
HUTCHINSON -- Authorities say a Hutchinson woman that got out of her vehicle after a crash near Silver Lake Saturday morning was then struck by an SUV driven by a first responder....

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

