HPAI Confirmed In Sac And Humboldt Counties Over The Weekend

(Des Moines, IA) — An investigation by the Department of Natural Resources has resulted in 48 wildlife charges against five people from western Iowa. State conservation officer Kirby Bragg says it start when a warrant was executed to search the home of 26-year-old Devon Lewis in rural Washta. Bragg says while investigating an illegal wild turkey D-N-R wardens came across evidence of illegal activity in plain view. As many as 70 deer had been taken illegally. Lewis, 27-year-old Taylor Luvaas of Schaller, 23-year-old Jacob Fouts of Cherokee, 22-year-old Dylan Lewis, and 19-year-old Austin Lewis, both of Cushing – have all pleaded guilty.
