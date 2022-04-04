HPAI Confirmed In Sac And Humboldt Counties Over The Weekend

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.

MAXWELL, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO