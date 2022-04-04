ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why house music reigns supreme in South Africa

By Eyder Peralta, NPR
WBUR
 2 days ago

In much of the world, house music...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Music#Pop Music#Reigns#Npr
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Only Daughter Supports Her Decision To Ban A Royal Documentary That Turned Out To Be The Most-Watched In History, Royal Biographer Robert Hardman Claims

Princess Anne shared the same thought as her mom, Queen Elizabeth II, when it came to filming their family. The monarch allegedly attempted to stop a documentary from airing, but it turned out to be a hit. Her only daughter was on board with the monarch's decision. Princess Anne Allegedly...
WORLD
WBUR

Photographer reminds us of the power of 'Holding Hands'

After a couple of years with little to no human touch, photographer Diane Conn reminds us of the power of human connection in her recent book "Holding Hands." She speaks to host Jane Clayson about the significance of the simple gesture and its different meanings.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Music
WBUR

Nine Inch Nails replace Foo Fighters for Boston Calling's return in May

The Boston Calling Music Festival has found a replacement for Foo Fighters, the rock band that was scheduled to headline on May 27. Now, Nine Inch Nails will take the stage at the Harvard Athletic Complex on the festival's first night. The two other headlining acts are The Strokes and Metallica.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Local music venues keep pandemic adaptions even as cases drop

Bigger audiences are back seeing live music in person, and with this winter's omicron surge in the rearview mirror, local music venues are hopeful this summer will be one for the record books. But that doesn't mean they've thrown out what they learned during the pandemic. What worked during the...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Vice

Read an Exclusive Extract From ‘Africa Is Not a Country’

Dipo Faloyin's Africa Is Not a Country – which is published in the UK tomorrow and in the US on the 6th of September – is a portrait of modern Africa that pushes back against harmful stereotypes to tell a more comprehensive story of the continent's history and present. The following is an extract from the chapter “By The Power Vested in Me I Now Pronounce You a Country.”
AFRICA
The Guardian

Ten Australian accents by foreign actors, from worst to best – sorted

Once upon a time, while browsing the aisles of Los Angeles’ now dearly departed Samuel French Bookshop, a candy store for actors and writers, I came across an instructional CD. It claimed to assist the aspiring Oscar winner in mastering the Australian accent, which the CD had handily broken down into roughly a dozen different “Australian” archetypes (including, I am very sorry to say to those in Aotearoa, a single “New Zealand” accent).
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy