Kim said she still ‘loves & respects’ Kayne, as she revealed he is part of a ‘major arc’ in the first episode of the family’s new Hulu series. Kim Kardashian got candid about where she stands with estranged husband Kanye West with regards to “publicly disagreeing” amid their recent drama involving the rapper’s social media attacks. The makeup mogul said she’d prefer to keep their personal issues personal in a new interview with Variety. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained. “But I do believe in handling it all privately.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO