No, that's not a typo. As we eagerly await the 2022 draft in a few weeks, mock draft season is running wild, and like many of you I've done quite a few of them. In my most recent mock on PFN, I decided to get a little crazy with the first-round trades and an interesting scenario presented itself. If we accept the premise that the Giants are unlikely to make much noise in 2022 and have an eye on 2023 to find a new franchise QB and start competing in the playoffs, the question becomes how do we maximize value next year while not completely blowing up draft plans for this year, and the scenario below would make the Giants the kings of 2023.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO