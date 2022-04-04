Reports of Atrocities Emerge From Ukraine as Russia Repositions its Forces

Soldiers from the Azov battalion, a Ukrainian paramilitary, survey the burned remains of a Russian convoy in Bucha, a recently-liberated town northwest of Kyiv, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times)

BUCHA, Ukraine — Growing evidence of atrocities against civilians has brought home the horrific toll of the war in Ukraine, prompting world leaders Sunday to threaten even harsher sanctions, including a lockout of Russia’s vital gas industry, a step some had been loath to take.

In Bucha, a newly liberated suburb northwest of the capital, residents were still finding bodies in yards and roadways days after Russian troops withdrew. One man lay hunched over the steering wheel of a crushed car at an intersection in the center of town. Another man lay on his back beside the road, a large bullet hole in the back of his head and his green bicycle toppled beside him.

But it was the discovery of corpses with their wrists bound, images of which quickly proliferated online, that sparked the most international outrage.

“The Russian authorities will have to answer for these crimes,” said President Emmanuel Macron of France. And Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, called the actions of the Russian army in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv “acts of genocide.”

Even as Moscow’s troops pulled away from Kyiv, Russia continued to batter Ukraine’s southern coastline with airstrikes on infrastructure Sunday. It has described the withdrawal as a tactical move to regroup its forces for a major push in the Donbas region in the east and south.

But Sunday, the world’s attention was focused more on where Russian forces had been than where they were now, with Bucha at the forefront.

The dead were so numerous that local officials resorted to digging a mass grave outside a church, where a coroner, Serhiy Kaplishny, said about 40 bodies had been deposited during the occupation. Kaplishny said his team had collected more than 100 bodies during and after the fighting.

The bodies of 410 people who appeared to have been civilians have been recovered from the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, said in a Facebook post Sunday.

On Sunday, a leading human rights group said it had documented “apparent war crimes” against Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces that had occupied Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv. Citing interviews with eyewitnesses, victims and local residents, the group, Human Rights Watch, documented a case of a woman who was repeatedly raped, as well as two summary killings and other episodes of violence against civilians.

Mourners gather in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday, April 4, 2022, for the funerals of two Ukrainian soldiers, Oleksandr Simakov, 41, and Volodymyr Tereshko, 44. (Mauricio Lima/The New York Times)

Firefighters respoond to a bombing at an apartment complex in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Tyler Hicks/The New York Times)