Stroll through West Hollywood Park and the Rainbow District one evening and you’ll catch the full effect of the city’s recent transformations. Beautifully lit and safe to explore, the park has brand-new playground equipment and a stunning outdoor art exhibit by, Parallel Perpendicular by Phillip K. Smith III. Up San Vicente Blvd., the re-imagined Rainbow Crosswalks now bear the more-inclusive colors of the Progress Flag.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO