He may have just been named Best New Artist at the CMAs, but Jimmie Allen has had to face a lot of challenges to get to the top of country music. Jimmie Allen is a country music singer and songwriter who has been on the rise. Currently signed to Broken Bow Records, he’s released two singles in “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To” and the 2018 album Mercury Lane. Not only that, but last year he became the second Black artist to win Best New Artist at the Country Music Association Awards. Before Allen, Darius Rucker had won the award back in 2009.

MUSIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO