MODESTO (CBS13) – Scott Peterson’s former home in Modesto is back on the market for the fifth time in twenty years. Just as Peterson’s case is garnering attention once again as he looks for a retrial in the 2002 murder of Laci Peterson and their unborn son, his house is for sale and buyers are interested. “It brought me back to the day I heard about it,” says Modesto Realtor Bien Hinrichsen. Hinrichsen lived in town when the murders happened. “She was pregnant at the time I was pregnant,” Hinrichsen said. “We were due at the exact same time.” Not knowing twenty years later she’d...

MODESTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO