Browns sign impressive punter to fill a big need

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
While Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Amari Cooper and Jadeveon Clowney all dominate the headlines, special teams was a huge problem for the Cleveland Browns last year. The team started to address that need with the signing of Jakeem Grant in free agency.

In 2021, Browns kickers made just 16 of 22 field goals. The attempts were held low as head coach Kevin Stefanski had very little confidence in Chase McLaughlin. Chris Naggar kicked in one game, making his one field goal but missing an extra point. McLaughlin also missed an extra point.

The punting game was bad as well. Jamie Gillan struggled, starting with the fumbled snap in Week 1, and never regained his strong leg. After COVID put him on the sideline, he never regained his job from Dustin Colquitt.

Combined, the two averaged 43 yards per punt with just a 39.1 net average. Neither is under contract for 2022 so Cleveland went out and signed their new punter on Monday:

Bojorquez 2021 Stats

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

With the Green Bay Packers last year, Bojorquez averaged 46.5 yards per kick and 40.0 net yards. He downed 18 of his 53 punts inside the 20 with four touchbacks.

His average jumped just a bit on five punts in the postseason, up to 47 yards per kick.

His longest kick in 2021: 82(!!!!) yards and 59 in the postseason.

See that 82-yard Bomb Here

2021 Ranking

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

With punting, and kicking for that matter, a more nuanced analysis, we rely on those who specialize in it to help grade that position. While the stats above are helpful, context is very important.

Puntalytics uses EPA to do their grading and have the new Cleveland punter ranked eighth last year:

Notice where Gillan and Colquitt ranked near the bottom last year.

Contract

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

According to Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are bringing Bojorquez in for two years:

While we don’t have any official numbers on that deal, a two-year contract seems to cement him as the starter in 2022.

While 13 punters have yearly averages of $2 million or more, their contracts have much lower guarantees than many other positions.

(John Kuntz/The Plain Dealer via AP)

While the Browns have added a punter and a kick returner, a kicker still seems high on their list. While the defensive line and receiver room are still light on starter-level talent, a strong, steady kicker has been missing in Cleveland since Phil Dawson left.

McLaughlin is a free agent but could return. Michael Badgely, Sam Ficken and Matt Ammendola are among the top kickers remaining on the free-agent market.

The NFL draft has a few kickers who could be drafted including Cameron Dicker and Daniel Gutierrez.

PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens work out veteran quarterback on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a numerous amount of injuries in 2021. Those ailments were one of the many reasons why the team finished the year with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. One of the positions that Baltimore suffered injuries at was quarterback....
NFL
The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Has 3-Word Response To Trade Rumors

There was a lot of rumoring and speculation over the weekend regarding potential trade offers for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. It took a few days, but the man himself has weighed in. Taking to Twitter this morning, Metcalf addressed a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that...
NFL
The Spun

The Raiders Have Officially Signed Veteran Quarterback

After letting last year’s backup quarterback Marcus Mariota hit free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed a veteran to serve as Derek Carr’s understudy. On Monday, the Raiders announced that they have signed free agent quarterback Nick Mullens to a deal. Mullens started one game for the Cleveland Browns last year after playing his first four NFL seasons for the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

