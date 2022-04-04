Browns sign impressive punter to fill a big need

While Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Amari Cooper and Jadeveon Clowney all dominate the headlines, special teams was a huge problem for the Cleveland Browns last year. The team started to address that need with the signing of Jakeem Grant in free agency.

In 2021, Browns kickers made just 16 of 22 field goals. The attempts were held low as head coach Kevin Stefanski had very little confidence in Chase McLaughlin. Chris Naggar kicked in one game, making his one field goal but missing an extra point. McLaughlin also missed an extra point.

The punting game was bad as well. Jamie Gillan struggled, starting with the fumbled snap in Week 1, and never regained his strong leg. After COVID put him on the sideline, he never regained his job from Dustin Colquitt.

Combined, the two averaged 43 yards per punt with just a 39.1 net average. Neither is under contract for 2022 so Cleveland went out and signed their new punter on Monday:

Bojorquez 2021 Stats

With the Green Bay Packers last year, Bojorquez averaged 46.5 yards per kick and 40.0 net yards. He downed 18 of his 53 punts inside the 20 with four touchbacks.

His average jumped just a bit on five punts in the postseason, up to 47 yards per kick.

His longest kick in 2021: 82(!!!!) yards and 59 in the postseason.

See that 82-yard Bomb Here

2021 Ranking

With punting, and kicking for that matter, a more nuanced analysis, we rely on those who specialize in it to help grade that position. While the stats above are helpful, context is very important.

Puntalytics uses EPA to do their grading and have the new Cleveland punter ranked eighth last year:

Notice where Gillan and Colquitt ranked near the bottom last year.

Contract

According to Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are bringing Bojorquez in for two years:

While we don’t have any official numbers on that deal, a two-year contract seems to cement him as the starter in 2022.

While 13 punters have yearly averages of $2 million or more, their contracts have much lower guarantees than many other positions.

While the Browns have added a punter and a kick returner, a kicker still seems high on their list. While the defensive line and receiver room are still light on starter-level talent, a strong, steady kicker has been missing in Cleveland since Phil Dawson left.

McLaughlin is a free agent but could return. Michael Badgely, Sam Ficken and Matt Ammendola are among the top kickers remaining on the free-agent market.

The NFL draft has a few kickers who could be drafted including Cameron Dicker and Daniel Gutierrez.