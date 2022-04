After a long stint out of the spotlight, rom-com queen Sandra Bullock has returned to the Hollywood circuit in recent months, and her bold wardrobe suggests she’s enjoying it. It all kicked off with the sequined Stella McCartney catsuit she wore to the premiere of her new film back in December. Since then, she’s done crop tops (Lela Rose for an appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show); cut-outs (more Stella at the South by Southwest festival), and now couture—teamed not with princess heels, but rather thigh-high boots.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 15 DAYS AGO