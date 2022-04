Click here to read the full article. Prior to music’s biggest night, Jon Batiste was the most nominated artist at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. He wound up taking home five wins including Album of the Year for We Are and became the first Black artist to win the coveted title in 14 years. Yet, that isn’t the only thing the NOLA-bred crooner is celebrating these days. The 35-year-old musician has revealed he is a newlywed. After eight years, he and his partner, author Suleika Jaouad, got married on the night before she was scheduled for a bone marrow transplant. Jaouad...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO