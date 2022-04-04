ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are All the New iPhone Emojis for 2022 + How to Get the iOS 15.4 Update

By Lauryn Snapp
 2 days ago
Lauryn Snapp

Every day, an estimated 1 billion people prove that a picture is worth a thousand words in their daily text correspondence, and year after year, iPhone users await Apple's latest emoji rollout. Now, the wait is over!

As part of the Apple iOS 15.4 update, 38 new emojis are now available at your fingertips.

From the K-pop finger heart to a shiny disco ball and hamsa, these new icons will undoubtedly enhance your conversations, making them more interesting and creative.

Check Out the New 2022 iPhone Emojis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcNfa_0eyxijrr00
via Emojipedia

Here are all the new iPhone emojis currently available for 2022:

1. Melting face

2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth

3. Face with eyes peeking from behind hands

4. Saluting half face

5. Dotted line face

6. Face with diagonal mouth

7. Face holding back tears

8. Rightward hand

9. Leftward hand

10. Palm down hand

11. Palm up hand

12. Finger heart

13. Index finger pointing at the viewer

14. Heart hands

15. Biting lip

16. Person with crown

17. Pregnant man

18. Pregnant person

19. Troll

20. Coral

21. Lotus

22. Empty nest

23. Nest with eggs

24. Beans

25. Liquid pouring out of a glass

26. Mason jar

27. Playground slide

28. Wheel

29. Ring buoy

30. Hamsa

31. Disco mirror ball

32. Low battery

33. Single crutch

34. X-ray

35. Bubbles

36. Identification card

37. Thick equal sign

38. Multiracial handshakes

Need help getting the new Apple iOS 15.4 update? Here's an easy step-by-step guide.

How to Get the Apple iOS 15.4 Update on Your iPhone:

STEP 1: Open your iPhone and click on the "Settings" tab to locate "General."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22w83l_0eyxijrr00
Apple iOS Update Step 1

STEP 2: On the "General" page, select "Software Update."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZd0g_0eyxijrr00
Apple iOS Update Step 1

STEP 3: On the "Software Update" page, click "Automatic Updates" and then select "Download and Install."

Pro Tip: To never miss another emoji rollout, you can allow your iPhone to automatically update by selecting both "Download iOS Updates" and "Install iOS Updates." They will appear green when activated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qe4Qo_0eyxijrr00
Apple iOS Update Step 1

shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

This iOS 15 Trick Can Get You Back Into Your iPhone If You Forgot Your Apple ID Password

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to scan text on iPhone with this awesome new iOS 15.4 feature

We’ve been scanning documents since before the smartphone, but it all got a lot easier after that. And camera technology advanced to a point where it’s easy to turn any document into a digital version that’s always available to use. The iPhone is one example where you can scan documents with the built-in Notes app. Now that the iOS 15.4 update has dropped, you can use a brand new feature for scanning documents. The new Scan Text iPhone feature lets you turn printed or handwritten text into text inside the Notes app.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.4: Your iPhone Just Got Some Handy New Features

Apple's iOS 15.4 is here, bringing with it a slew of useful features -- from bolstered privacy measures to the long-awaited Universal Control to Face ID that works even while you're wearing a mask (not to mention 37 new emoji, including a flirty lip bite, a coral reef and a troll).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

4 Default Apple Settings You Have To Turn Off As Soon As You Buy Your iPhone

It may feel unnatural — even wrong — to adjust any of the settings that come already set up on your iPhone. But the truth is there are plenty of default settings that you can tinker with to create an even better and more personalized iPhone user experience. Tech Expert Cindy Corpis, CEO of SearchPeopleFree, suggests four Apple settings you have to turn off as soon as you buy your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

10 clever iPhone and Android features you forget to use

Most of us use our smartphones every day without taking advantage of their full potential. Since our iPhones and Androids have so many capabilities, there are a lot of features we might not even know about. That’s why we’re putting together this list of hidden phone features you’ve probably overlooked.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.4: Every New Feature Apple Brings to Your iPhone

Are you looking for new emoji to use while chatting with friends? What about a way to open your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask? Or added measures to protect your privacy and security? All these features and more are available for your iPhone with iOS 15.4, Apple's latest iPhone update. iOS 15.4 brings the long-awaited Universal Control, AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji and other upgrades to compatible iPhones (and iPads, too, through iPadOS 15.4).
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

iOS 15.4.1 is here to fix iPhone battery drain issues

Apple released iOS 15.4.1 to the general public. The software update brings the battery drain issue fix to the iPhone. The build number of the software update is 19E258 and you can head over to Settings → General → Software Update to update your iPhone to the latest operating system. In addition to iOS 15.4.1, Apple has also released tvOS 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1, and macOS 12.3.1 software updates.
CELL PHONES
CNET

37 New Emoji Just Arrived With iOS 15.4

IOS 15.4 rolled out to iPhones on Monday, bringing with it several features of note. Among them are the 37 new emoji added to Unicode last year. The updated emoji library features seven more smileys and some very specific objects. (Texting your friends about kidney beans? There's now an emoji for that.) There are also a few new gestures -- like two hands forming the shape of a heart, much to the joy of K-pop fans.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.4 Finally Lets You Unlock Your iPhone With a Mask On. Here's How

IOS 15.4, the latest update to Apple's iPhone software, is here and one of the biggest new features is the ability to use Face ID with a mask on. If you've ever tried to unlock your iPhone or use Apple Pay with a mask on, you know that it's pretty much impossible. Usually, you have to either manually type in your passcode or pull your mask down under your chin -- but those days are over.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How much will Apple’s new iPhone 14 subscription cost?

We’re less than six months away from the iPhone 14 release, and we think we already know what to expect from the handset. That includes a new design for the Pro models and a significant camera upgrade. Also, the iPhone mini size is going away in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max model, which implies the entry iPhone 14 price will be higher this year. However, rumors say that Apple will launch a hardware subscription program that will make it easier for buyers to get a new iPhone like the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Apple's iOS 15.4 update prompts slew of battery drain complaints

Every time there’s a major iOS update, reports of battery drain issues usually follow. iOS 15.4 appears to be no exception, as users who’ve recently updated have been quick to make their case on social media. Anecdotes suggest the update may be affecting various models of iPhone with...
CELL PHONES
