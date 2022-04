A jury found a Fairfax County, Virginia, police officer not guilty of using excessive force against a man in a June 2020 incident caught on body camera. The officer, Tyler Timberlake, who is white, had faced three misdemeanor assault and battery charges for tasering Lamonta Gladney, who is Black. Timberlake has said he thought Gladney was someone else and said Gladney was high on PCP and uncontrollable when he approached the scene.

