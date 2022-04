Members of an air defense artillery unit belonging to the Ohio National Guard are deploying to Washington D.C. this week. The Ohio National Guard announced on Monday that 30 members of the Headquarters Battery of the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (174th ADA) would deploy to the U.S. capital in support of Operation Noble Eagle. The unit will hold a send-off ceremony at the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church in Reynoldsburg, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

REYNOLDSBURG, OH ・ 23 DAYS AGO