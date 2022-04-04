Spring Hydrant Flushing

OAKWOOD — The City of Oakwood will be carrying out its annual fire hydrant flushing between Apr. 4 through Apr. 29, 2022. Oak Knoll Drive to West Peach Orchard Road: Apr. 4 - Apr. 5. Monteray Road to Park Road: Apr. 6. Forrer Road/Oakwood Avenue to Harman Avenue: Apr....
In its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Piedmont City Council passed a pair of resolutions and Mayor Bill Baker re- appointed a Piedmont Housing Authority board member, but the main topic of discussion was the city’s fire hydrants. District 2 councilman Richard Williams brought up the topic during the...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In collaboration with the Decatur Water Department, Decatur Fire Department crews, will be flushing and flow testing approximately 1200 city fire hydrants during the month of April. According to city officials the process will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is...
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency crews in Bryan County continue to clean up and survey the damage left behind by Tuesday’s tornado. Some residents are without a home, after the storm tore through everything they own. On Wednesday, News 3 crews saw downed branches and power lines, uprooted trees and even homes crushed into piles […]
SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane Parks and Recreation is asking for your input on the new design for the proposed dog park in Riverfront Park. “Highbridge Dog Park is not too far from here and it’s quite an open space, so we want to hear from the community,” said Fianna Dickson, Communications Manager for Spokane Parks and Recreation. “Are they looking...
CHEYENNE – Effective Monday, April 11, City Council and committee meetings will return to the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
April 11 also marks the building’s reopening date to the public following necessary boiler repairs. For more information about the building’s repairs and updates, visit https://bit.ly/3K8yniZ.
The next City Council meeting will take place in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. The following week,...
Comments / 0