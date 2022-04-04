ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Makarsee Market rebrands, reopens as Barrel 99

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 2 days ago
Barrel 99 Bar and Grill recently opened in Flower Mound. Makarsee Market opened less than a year ago at 1900 Long Prairie Road,...

ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

