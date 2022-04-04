During Week of the Young Child, PHLpreK Providers Shine!

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration designed to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families, and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs. This year’s Week of the Young Child runs from April 2 until April 8, 2022 in cities and towns across the country.

Here in Philadelphia, we’re honoring not only the thousands of young children who take part in early childhood education, but also those dedicated teachers and program staff who launch this vital journey to learning.

One such dedicated PHLpreK provider is Ebony Baggett, Program Director and owner at Bright Minds, Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center.

Previously a kindergarten teacher, Ebony became a PHLpreK provider after noticing that many children lacked the much-needed social and emotional skills to be successful. The Office of Children and Families (OCF) recently interviewed Ebony about how her center supports Philadelphia’s youngest learners:

OCF: What would you say has been the secret to success for your team?

Ebony Baggett (EB): The secret to the success of Bright Minds Bright Beginnings has been a challenge with its peaks and valleys. There hasn’t been any magic, no quick fixes, just hard work and consistency. Personally, my own faith has carried this program and provided me with tools needed to sustain and maintain accountability.

OCF: What is something you are doing to support your staff right now?

EB: I am supporting my staff by ensuring the work environment is peaceful and supportive. Recently, I have added five mental health days to our benefit package to support staff. Sometimes we are not physically sick, however we just need a day to regroup. We also have implemented a “Terrific Tuesday,” where we read and share our thoughts on an ECE article, over center funded lunch!

OCF: And how has being a part of the PHLpreK community benefited you, your program, and your team?

EB: If there is one thing that PhLpreK will teach providers, it is to be accountable and to use the best business practices. The program has allowed my teachers to have access to a high-quality curriculum with professional development support. There hasn’t been anything easy about this journey. However, it is by far the best feeling to come daily to Bright Minds, Bright Beginnings to see the fruits grow from the seeds myself and my team have planted. Most of all, I have accomplished providing minority children the opportunity of FREE quality education!

OCF: That’s great! Finally, what is a quote that has helped you overcome struggles while you built your program?

EB: “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” ― Estée Lauder

For More Information

The Week of the Young Child is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the world’s largest early childhood education association, with nearly 60,000 members and a network of 52 Affiliates.

PHLpreK offers free quality pre-K for any child who is 3 or 4 years old as of September 1. There are no income requirements, and spots are available all across the city at many local programs.

To learn more about PHLpreK, click here

locator to find your nearest program, or call 844-PHL-PREK (844-745-7735) and get your child started on a successful future!