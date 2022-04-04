ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

During Week of the Young Child, PHLpreK Providers Shine!

By Victoria Addison, Edward Borrelli
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20i96Q_0eyxTLCI00

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration designed to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families, and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs. This year’s Week of the Young Child runs from April 2 until April 8, 2022 in cities and towns across the country.

Here in Philadelphia, we’re honoring not only the thousands of young children who take part in early childhood education, but also those dedicated teachers and program staff who launch this vital journey to learning.

One such dedicated PHLpreK provider is Ebony Baggett, Program Director and owner at Bright Minds, Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center.

Previously a kindergarten teacher, Ebony became a PHLpreK provider after noticing that many children lacked the much-needed social and emotional skills to be successful. The Office of Children and Families (OCF) recently interviewed Ebony about how her center supports Philadelphia’s youngest learners:

OCF: What would you say has been the secret to success for your team?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZ9mL_0eyxTLCI00
Ebony Baggett

Ebony Baggett (EB): The secret to the success of Bright Minds Bright Beginnings has been a challenge with its peaks and valleys. There hasn’t been any magic, no quick fixes, just hard work and consistency. Personally, my own faith has carried this program and provided me with tools needed to sustain and maintain accountability.

OCF: What is something you are doing to support your staff right now?

EB: I am supporting my staff by ensuring the work environment is peaceful and supportive. Recently, I have added five mental health days to our benefit package to support staff. Sometimes we are not physically sick, however we just need a day to regroup. We also have implemented a “Terrific Tuesday,” where we read and share our thoughts on an ECE article, over center funded lunch!

OCF: And how has being a part of the PHLpreK community benefited you, your program, and your team?

EB: If there is one thing that PhLpreK will teach providers, it is to be accountable and to use the best business practices. The program has allowed my teachers to have access to a high-quality curriculum with professional development support. There hasn’t been anything easy about this journey. However, it is by far the best feeling to come daily to Bright Minds, Bright Beginnings to see the fruits grow from the seeds myself and my team have planted. Most of all, I have accomplished providing minority children the opportunity of FREE quality education!

OCF: That’s great! Finally, what is a quote that has helped you overcome struggles while you built your program?

EB: “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” ― Estée Lauder

For More Information

The Week of the Young Child is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the world’s largest early childhood education association, with nearly 60,000 members and a network of 52 Affiliates.

PHLpreK offers free quality pre-K for any child who is 3 or 4 years old as of September 1. There are no income requirements, and spots are available all across the city at many local programs.

To learn more about PHLpreK, click here

locator to find your nearest program, or call 844-PHL-PREK (844-745-7735) and get your child started on a successful future!

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

One Place celebrates Week of the Young Child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The needs of young children and their families have increased in recent years, and One Place knows now more than ever about the importance of children’s earliest years in shaping their learning and development. This April, One Place joins affiliates across the country in celebrating Week of the Young Child to shine […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WEAR

Despite her young age, an Angel provides care for trafficking victims

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naomi Parker's desire to help others belies her young age. Her maturity made her a perfect fit when she stepped up to help The Secret Place. "A heart for people." That is how everyone describes 14-year-old Naomi Parker. "I feel like I've always been volunteering," Parker said....
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
GazetteXtra

Craig students deliver comfort in form of fleece blankets for victims of trauma in Janesville

JANESVILLE In the violent world of human trafficking, comfort is a scarce commodity. Though evident during the grooming process, all signs of concern for one’s well-being disappear after the predator traps his or her victim in a web of repression, sex and brutality. From there, a cycle of agony and isolation awaits those fortunate enough to survive. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
Essence

MacKenzie Scott Makes Donates $12 Million To National Medical Fellowships To Help BIPOC Medical Students Cover School Costs And Promote Health Equity

The only organization devoted exclusively to this mission, NMF has recently expanded its efforts to focus on creating pipeline opportunities to enter into healthcare roles. The more money you have, the longer you’re likely to live. That’s what studies have shown over the years–highlighting how social determinants of health...
CHARITIES
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

206
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy