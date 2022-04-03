ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triangle’s earliest known church site rediscovered in Johnston

The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17iOfA_0eyxLACd00
From left, C3 staffers Nate Fairfield, Anisa Larson, Caroline Fry, Sarah Culotta, Pastor Matt Fry and Caleb Fry gather with Johnston County Heritage Center Director Todd Johnson at the Three Creeks Meeting House site near the Jordan Ridge subdivision in Cleveland Township.

The unveiling of a historical marker to commemorate the Triangle’s earliest known church will take place Saturday, April 30.

Local Baptists built Three Creeks Meeting House before 1757 in the aftermath of the First Great Awakening. Worshippers came from farms scattered along Black, Middle and Swift creeks, and the congregation flourished through the second half of the 18th century.

By the early 19th century, the congregation appears to have disbanded. The name Three Creeks soon faded from the area’s collective memory, and its location was lost.

That is until recently discovered documents pointed historians from the Johnston County Heritage Center to a forgotten forest knoll next to a new subdivision in the county’s Cleveland community.

“For a long time, local historians believed the old Three Creeks Church was somewhere in the Panther Branch area of Wake County,” said Heritage Center Director Todd Johnson.

However, land records and meeting minutes of the Kehukee Baptist Association in the 1770s place it near the mouth of Wood’s Branch where it flows into Swift Creek in western Johnston County.

“After finding some overlooked sources,” Johnson said, “there was this eureka moment.”

Johnson shared his findings with local resident David Yeargan, who had spent time exploring Swift Creek.

“David found this prominent hilltop on Wood’s Branch with what appears to be old foundation stones scattered around,” Johnson said. “He was convinced it had to be the long-forgotten meeting house site. When he took me there, I was also convinced.”

The site was part of a 640-acre land grant William Wood received from Lord Granville in 1753. Wood had a grist mill with a large millpond, and he also operated a tavern, or public house, at his home. Britt’s Bridge was built nearby to allow travelers to cross Swift Creek.

Elder Thomas Tully, one of hundreds of new settlers, was credited as the first pastor of this pioneer congregation. His kinsman, Hardy Sanders, was a leading church member and also sheriff of Wake County and commander of the Wake militia during the Revolutionary War.

The marker unveiling, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 30 at C3 Church, 8246 Cleveland Road, Clayton. A reception will follow the ceremony, and tours will be available for those wishing to visit the meeting house site.

For more information, call the Johnston County Heritage Center at 919-934-2836 or visit the center’s website at https://bit.ly/3NDptwg. The Heritage Center is also on Facebook.

