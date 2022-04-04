ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, MN

Driver crashes into electrical box, exits vehicle, and is then hit by fire chief in pickup truck

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBrUx_0eyxIzsx00
Shaymus McLaughlin

A woman who had gone off the road and knocked down a power line was then struck by a local fire chief as he was arriving at the scene of the crash.

The back-to-back incidents happened Saturday morning, on Highway 7 in Silver Lake, Minnesota, according to two separate State Patrol incident reports.

The initial wreck happened around 4:50 a.m. as Rhiannon A. Phillippi, a 28-year-old from Hutchinson, was traveling westbound on the highway in a Chevy Equinox. Around mile post 150, she left the roadway and went into the right ditch.

Phillippi's car slammed into an electrical control box and knocked down a power line, the first incident report says. It notes she suffered life-threatening injuries.

Then came the second collision.

Shortly after the crash, an emergency first responder identified as Dale H. Kosek — listed as a fire chief for the City of Silver Lake — came to the site of the wreck. The 62-year-old was behind the wheel of a pickup truck and as it was arriving, he "struck a pedestrian at the scene," according to the State Patrol's report.

Phillippi is listed as the struck pedestrian.

Sgt. Tory Christianson of the State Patrol told Bring Me The News that Phillippi was lying down on a driveway near the site of the first crash when Kosek struck her. Christianson noted it was still dark at the time.

The State Patrol's report, however, says she "had sustained injuries prior to" being hit by the fire chief.

Phillippi suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the initial wreck, and the State Patrol says alcohol doesn't appear to be involved in either of the two crashes.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
WFXR

Driver dead after thrown from pickup truck in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities say an unidentified man died in Henry County after being thrown from a pickup truck during a Monday afternoon crash. According to Virginia State Police, state troopers headed to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Route 57 (Chatham Road) — east of Route 1647 (Ward Road) — at […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hutchinson, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Silver Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Bring Me The News

Charges: Woman was kidnapped, ordered to dig her own grave in northwest Minnesota

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped, taken to a rural area and ordered to dig her own grave survived the harrowing encounter in northern Minnesota. The victim, identified in the criminal complaint as B.S., was located by an officer on March 4 just after 11 p.m., with the officer noting she was "crying uncontrollably" and "wearing a coat with no shirt underneath and only had one boot on."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevy#The State Patrol#Sgt
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Gephardt Daily

2 motorcyclists killed in southern Utah crash, driver of car who hit them head-on critically injured

VEYO, Washington County, April 3, 202 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed Sunday after a head-on car-motorcycle crash near Veyo in Washington County. A man and a woman who were on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle were found dead at the scene of the crash, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Mike Alexander told Gephardt Daily. He said first responders were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. to Highway 91 in the vicinity of Gunlock Road, a few miles south of Veyo.
VEYO, UT
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
Bring Me The News

1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

One man was killed and two were injured after a pontoon boat exploded in Wisconsin on Friday. The Walworth County Sheriff says the explosion was reported on Lauderdale Lakes in LaGrange, southeast Wisconsin at 12:33 p.m. The sheriff's office says three men who worked for a local pier service were...
Bring Me The News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

Authorities say a 66-year-old man was fatally struck by a driver in Bloomington early Saturday morning. A news release from Bloomington Police Department says the incident happened around 5 a.m. on 98th Street East near 2nd Avenue, where the 66-year-old man was "on foot retrieving items which appeared to have fallen out a trailer being pulled by a vehicle he was a passenger in."
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
62K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy