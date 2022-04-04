What’s Up With This Tiny House In Flushing?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always used the top shelf of my closet for things in boxes that I don’t need to access on a day-to-day basis (think: fancy shoes, old board games, etc.). It’s just such a hard spot to reach, and loose items are bound to become a total mess up there with me pawing blindly for the exact sweater I want. But to be honest, I don’t have enough storage space in my apartment to devote all of that real estate to things I don’t use very often. It was only when the lake of space in my closet was causing a mess to pile up in my actual bedroom that I was finally motivated to do something about it. To put a stop to the clutter before it could get any worse, I decided to try a new strategy for organizing my closet: Clear Plastic Closet Storage containers from mDesign.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 26 DAYS AGO